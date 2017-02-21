Sabres Goaltending: Where to Go From Here?

In the upcoming trade deadline, it has seemed awfully quiet on the trade front for any significant level of goaltending. Both Marc-Andre Fleury and Ben Bishop were supposed to be big fish in the trade market, but that has since cooled off, with Fleury possibly being kept as a cup is valued more than the return he could net and Bishop's numbers at a career worst doing absolutely nothing for his value.

