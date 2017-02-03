Sabres get McCabe and Gorges back. Callup Bailey
The rollercoaster of players for the Sabres continues. Buffalo will get Josh Gorges and Jake McCabe back from injury, but they're losing Zach Bogosian who is day-to-day with a rib injury.
