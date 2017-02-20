Sabres bring back two Amerks
The Sabres are holding true to their word that if you come up and play well, you'll be rewarded. Justin Bailey has been playing his best hockey on the wing with Ryan O'Reilly and Kyle Okposo and he's been recalled from Rochester.
