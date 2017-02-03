Robin Lehner makes 37 saves, notches shutout as Buffalo Sabres top Ottawa Senators

Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner makes a stick-save against Ottawa Senators forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday Feb. 4, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner makes a stick-save against Ottawa Senators forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday Feb. 4, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Robin Lehner made 37 saves, Kyle Okposo scored his 16th goal and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Saturday night to snap a three-game skid. Lehner got his fourth career shutout and first this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.