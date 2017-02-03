NHL roundup: Rangers edge Sabres in OT

NHL roundup: Rangers edge Sabres in OT

Chris Kreider scored at 3:56 of overtime to lead the New York Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. It was Kreider's 20th goal of the season.

