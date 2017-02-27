Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres Preview: Outwards and Upwards
Like wind to sails, the little time left before the trade deadline has quickly elevated trade talk around the NHL. However, although it may be somewhat lost in the trade news, there's still hockey being played, including the Nashville Predators as they travel north to face the Buffalo Sabres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC