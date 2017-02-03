Lehner makes 37 saves in Sabres' 4-0 win over Senators

Ottawa Senators goalie Mike Condon looks on prior to an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday Feb. 4, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. BUFFALO, N.Y. - Robin Lehner made 37 saves, Kyle Okposo scored his 16th goal and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Saturday night to snap a three-game skid. Lehner got his fourth career shutout and first this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.