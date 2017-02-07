Kane scores in OT, Sabres rally in 3rd to beat Sharks 5-4
Evander Kane scored 1:05 into overtime and the Buffalo Sabres overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Tuesday night. Kane scored twice in the game, and the Sabres got three goals in a span of 3:28 to erase San Jose's 4-1 lead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC