Job Opening: Will we need a new captain this season?

With the trade rumors flying around the Buffalo Sabres, one of the most prevalent trade rumors we are seeing is the departure of captain Brian Gionta. Gio has been a huge asset to this team over his tenure, but with an expiring contract, old age, and the realistic idea that he'd come back even if traded, Tim Murray would shock me if he didn't recoup some picks for the captain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.