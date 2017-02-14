Goalie nods: Smith, 27, to make NHL debut for Avs
Jeremy Smith, the 27-year-old journeyman that's spent all year in AHL San Antonio, will make his big league debut when the Avs take on the Devils in New Jersey. Smith, originally drafted back in 2007, has played almost exclusively in the American League during his career, with stops in Milwaukee, Springfield, Providence, Iowa and finally San Antonio, where he's 5-8-0 with a .911 save percentage and 2.57 GAA this season.
