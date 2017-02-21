Former NHL enforcer suspended as youth coach following brawl

In this Jan. 8, 2013, file photo, former Buffalo Sabres player Andrew Peters, left, and Sabres players talk during an NHL hockey workout in Amherst, N.Y. Peters has been suspended indefinitely as coach of a youth hockey team pending a Buffalo police investigation into his role in an on-ice brawl. less FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2013, file photo, former Buffalo Sabres player Andrew Peters, left, and Sabres players talk during an NHL hockey workout in Amherst, N.Y. Peters has been suspended indefinitely as coach ... more BUFFALO, N.Y. - Former NHL enforcer Andrew Peters has been suspended indefinitely as coach of a youth hockey team pending a Buffalo police investigation into his role in an on-ice brawl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.