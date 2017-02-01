Eyes on the Price: Welcome Back, Carey
Carey Price and the Canadiens shut down the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, January 31, at the Centre Bell, building up a 5-0 lead before allowing a couple of late goals in the 3rd period en route to a 5-2 victory. Captain Pacioretty's hat trick and the slick passing of Alexander Radulov provided the offensive highlights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC