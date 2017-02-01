Eyes on the Price: Welcome Back, Carey

Eyes on the Price: Welcome Back, Carey

Carey Price and the Canadiens shut down the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, January 31, at the Centre Bell, building up a 5-0 lead before allowing a couple of late goals in the 3rd period en route to a 5-2 victory. Captain Pacioretty's hat trick and the slick passing of Alexander Radulov provided the offensive highlights.

