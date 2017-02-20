Erik Johnson plans to return to Avalanche lineup Saturday against Buffalo
Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson , who hasn't played since suffering a broken fibula against Dallas on Dec. 3, shed his orange no-contact jersey, went through a full practice Wednesday and said he planned to return to the lineup Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres at the Pepsi Center . He is making the trip with the team to Nashville, where the Avalanche faces the Predators Thursday, but won't play.
