Devils power play fuels 2-1 win over Sabres | Rapid reaction

Two power play goals, including the game-winner from Pavel Zacha at 12:33 in the third period, backed up a 22-save performance from goalie Cory Schneider in 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at the Prudential Center. Zacha settled a puck in the slot after a Michael Cammalleri shot bounced high in the air off Sabres goalie Robin Lehner.

