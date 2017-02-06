Devils power play fuels 2-1 win over ...

Devils power play fuels 2-1 win over Sabres | Rapid reaction

Two power play goals, including the game-winner from Pavel Zacha at 12:33 in the third period, backed up a 22-save performance from goalie Cory Schneider in 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at the Prudential Center. Zacha settled a puck in the slot after a Michael Cammalleri shot bounced high in the air off Sabres goalie Robin Lehner.

