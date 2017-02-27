Bulldog: DEALS
I feel some risk in even mentioning them now for fear that by the time I get to the bottom of this page more deals will have been made. Doubtful though that any of them will top Kevin Shattenkirk going from St. Louis to Washington or Ben Bishop being shipped from Tampa Bay to Los Angeles.
