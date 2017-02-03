Buffalo Sabres 'You Can Play Night' set for Feb. 7
The Buffalo Sabres will host "You Can Play Night" on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at KeyBank Center. The You Can Play Project was founded to advocate for inclusion, acceptance and respect of LGBTQ athletes in sports.
