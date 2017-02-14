Buffalo Sabres vs Ottawa Senators: Sa...

Buffalo Sabres vs Ottawa Senators: Sabres Fighting For Playoff Lives

The Buffalo Sabres play for the first time since a certain goaltender challenged the team - will the boys respond? Adam dishes! Tonight the Buffalo Sabres head north of the border to take on one of Grandpa Ziggy's least favorite teams, the Ottawa Senators. The Sabres better show up to play in this divisional game if they want to make any ground in their chase for a Wild Card spot.

