Buffalo Sabres Update: Still Waiting ...

Buffalo Sabres Update: Still Waiting for Robin Lehner's 1st Pro Fight

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sabre Noise

With a little time on his hands before the Buffalo Sabres play tonight, Adam focuses his attention on the team's fiery netminder. When is Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner finally going to drop the gloves an tee off on someone? We almost saw it this past Sunday night when Vancouver Canuck Alexandre Burrows and Lehner were mixing it up early in the 1st Period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sabre Noise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Feb 13 Phartoni 3
News Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09) Apr '15 jewnerat 50
News Trade Reactions (Feb '15) Feb '15 MAYORDYSASTER 5
News Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 268
News Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Trent 1
News Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13) Dec '13 J Daniel 1
See all Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,457 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC