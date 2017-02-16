Buffalo Sabres Update: Still Waiting for Robin Lehner's 1st Pro Fight
With a little time on his hands before the Buffalo Sabres play tonight, Adam focuses his attention on the team's fiery netminder. When is Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner finally going to drop the gloves an tee off on someone? We almost saw it this past Sunday night when Vancouver Canuck Alexandre Burrows and Lehner were mixing it up early in the 1st Period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sabre Noise.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC