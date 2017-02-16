Buffalo Sabres Update: Still Waiting for Robin Lehner's 1st Pro Fight

With a little time on his hands before the Buffalo Sabres play tonight, Adam focuses his attention on the team's fiery netminder. When is Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner finally going to drop the gloves an tee off on someone? We almost saw it this past Sunday night when Vancouver Canuck Alexandre Burrows and Lehner were mixing it up early in the 1st Period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sabre Noise.