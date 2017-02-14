Buffalo Sabres: Tyler Ennis introduces 'Enzo Sauce'
Buffalo Sabres forward Tyler Ennis announced the debut of "Enzo Sauce," a brand of dipping sauce created by Ennis. The sauce, which features hot sauce and ranch dressing as its main ingredients, is now available at Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans stores in the Western New York region.
