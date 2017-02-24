Buffalo Sabres recall Bailey, Rodrigues for game at Colorado
Buffalo Sabres recall Bailey, Rodrigues for game at Colorado Sabres return from bye week by recalling forwards Justin Bailey, Evan Rodrigues from minors Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mfH3Nm BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres have returned from their bye week off by recalling forwards Justin Bailey and Evan Rodrigues from the minors. The moves were announced Friday when the Sabres were scheduled to travel to Colorado a day before their game against the Avalanche.
