Buffalo Sabres Player For Sale: Cody Franson
The Buffalo Sabres have little to no chances of making the playoffs at this point, so we have decided to shine the trade spotlight on a few players, starting with the defense! If you thought there was a chance that the Buffalo Sabres would be buyers this season, I hate to inform you: not gonna happen. With less than a 2% of making the playoffs right now, the Sabres need to admit that, while some progress was made this season, injuries and inconsistent play ultimately doomed the team to another year of hoping the draft lottery gods smile down upon the 716.
