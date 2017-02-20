Buffalo Sabres Getting Solid Contribu...

Buffalo Sabres Getting Solid Contributions From The Rochester Kids

In a season that has been filled with injuries galore, the Buffalo Sabres have been getting key contributions from a trio of kids who spend most of their time skating with the Rochester Americans. It has been fun and entertaining watching the young Rochester kids-Justin Bailey, Evan Rodrigues, and Nick Baptiste-skate around with the big boys in the NHL.

