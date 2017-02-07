Buffalo Sabres Game Day: Which Team S...

Buffalo Sabres Game Day: Which Team Shows Up Tonight Agaisnt The Sharks?

The Buffalo Sabres return home to try and salvage the second game of a back-and-back, but which team will come out to play? One night, they are putting up 4 goals en route to a 4-0 beatdown of the Ottawa Senators; the next, they manage only one goal on 23 shots to lose 2-1 to the New Jersey Devils. That sort of inconsistency on offense, coupled with the fact that the Sabres have allowed 30 or more shots on goal now in 11 straight games, is why this team starts today tied with Tampa Bay for the least amount of points in the Eastern Conference.

