Buffalo Sabres Fire Sale: Tyler Ennis, Your Time Has Come

With the Buffalo Sabres practically out of the playoff hunt, and with one more day before the trade deadline, we should be in full on tank mode! Let's start getting rid of some players and try to drop as low to 30th place as we can! Right now, the Buffalo Sabres have the 22nd slot in the league with 62 points . The untouchable Colorado Avalanche have the 30th spot all to themselves with 37 points.

