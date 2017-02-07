Buffalo Sabres: Corporate Challenge Hockey Tournament Presented by Pure Hockey returns for 13th year
The Buffalo Sabres announced the team will host the 13th annual Buffalo Sabres Corporate Hockey Challenge Presented by Pure Hockey on Thursday, March 23, at KeyBank Center. The Buffalo Sabres Corporate Hockey Challenge is a 3-on-3 hockey tournament held annually at KeyBank Center.
