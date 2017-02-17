Buffalo Sabres Cannot Afford To Be Se...

Buffalo Sabres Cannot Afford To Be Sentimental When It Comes To Brian Gionta

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Sabre Noise

With the Rochester native making it known that he does not wish to be traded, the Buffalo Sabres have a tough decision on their hands as the trade deadline approaches. He has been around the block a few times over the course of his career to know that a player such as himself might be of interest to a playoff-bound team that is looking to solidify its roster in time for the postseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sabre Noise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Feb 13 Phartoni 3
News Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09) Apr '15 jewnerat 50
News Trade Reactions (Feb '15) Feb '15 MAYORDYSASTER 5
News Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 268
News Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Trent 1
News Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13) Dec '13 J Daniel 1
See all Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,755 • Total comments across all topics: 278,952,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC