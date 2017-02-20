Brendan Smith Would Be a Sneaky Good Deadline or UFA Acquistion
I don't expect the Sabres to do much at the deadline in terms of buying, as of right now, meaning I'm not expecting to see Kevin Shattenkirk or Cam Fowler. If the Sabres do any buying on the cheap, it will be more modest buying, and I think Brendan Smith is the kind of player that fits this category.
