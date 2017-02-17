Blues at Sabres gameday thread: Jack ...

Blues at Sabres gameday thread: Jack Jack Attack

Kyle Brodziak's back this afternoon, but probably of more concern to Blues fans is Jack Eichel and if the Blues can defend against the Sabres ' star forward. The Blues are riding a six-game winning streak; seven games can add a bit more cushion between them and the wild card teams.

