Behind The Bench: Comeback kids strike again
On this week's edition of WBFO's Behind The Bench, Buffalo Sabres reporter Bill Hoppe discusses Tuesday's come-from-behind overtime win over the San Jose Sharks and a strong effort by goalie Robin Lehner in last weekend's shutout victory over Ottawa. Also, a look at the tight playoff picture and the role Tyler Ennis has played since returning from injury.
