Bantering Points: 2/2/17
The New York Rangers find themselves in Buffalo tonight, where they'll head into the KeyBank Center to take on Zemgus Girgensons and the Buffalo Sabres. After losing the first two meetings against their in-state rivals, the Rangers will look to salvage the season series and avoid being swept in the final matchup tonight.
