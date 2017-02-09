Adam Henrique Finds Last Year's Scori...

Adam Henrique Finds Last Year's Scoring Touch

Adam Henrique showed he can be a necessary secondary scorer last season when he finished the year with his first 30 goals season. Fast forward eight months, that same second-line center was halfway through the season with nine goals.

