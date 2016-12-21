Time to clean house! Fire Tim Murray ...

Time to clean house! Fire Tim Murray and Blysma

When is Terry Pegula going to wake up and realize that he has hired two horrible judges of talent to run both of his sports organizations, the Bills and the Sabres. Doug Whaley showed his incompetence with his drafts, especially trading up for Sammy Watkins as if he was chasing after the next Andrew Luck.

