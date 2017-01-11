Strong goaltending has given the Sabr...

Strong goaltending has given the Sabres a flicker of hope

Read more: MSNBC

We've written a lot lately about the failed backup goalie situations in Toronto , Edmonton , and Boston , so let's switch things up and talk about Anders Nilsson in Buffalo, because he's put up some excellent numbers for the Sabres this season. Nilsson improved to 7-3-4 with a .930 save percentage after last night's 39-save triumph over the Flyers.

