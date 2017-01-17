Special Teams Sink Red Wings, Lose to Sabres 3-2
The Red Wings came into this one playing some exciting hockey, winners of their last three and with points in four of their last five. Buffalo has been a bit of a bugaboo for the Wings in recent, and they were once again tonight as an overtime power play goal gave the Sabres a 3-2 win.
