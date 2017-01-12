Skinner keeps Canes rolling at home with win over Sabres
Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist, Brock McGinn also scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Friday night. Carolina swept its three-game series against Buffalo and won its third straight game overall.
