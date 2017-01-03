Sabres try to start 2017 off with a win
The Sabres are struggling to play good hockey this season yet one of their best games of the year was a 4-3 victory over New York on December 1. The Rangers are 5th in the NHL with a .679 point percentage while the Sabres are 28th at .472. When you try to figure out why Buffalo played better than the Rangers in Buffalo Josh Gorges said, "When you look at the game and think about it, we didn't do anything fancy.
