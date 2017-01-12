Sabres' Lehner feeling much better
Robin Lehner returned to practice on Sunday after missing three games with the flu. Lehner was weaken by his illness, but said he's back to normal now, "I feel good, there was a flu going around and I didn't want to bring it into the room, so I stayed home."
