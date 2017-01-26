Sabres' Kulikov will play in Nashville.

18 hrs ago Read more: WGR-AM Buffalo

Dmitry Kulikov has played 20 games with the Sabres and he admitted on Tuesday that he hasn't been healthy for any of them. Kulikov is ready to return in Nashville after missing 12 games with a lower back problem.

