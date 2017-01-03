Sabres get a surprise at practice

We really shouldn't be surprised, but it was almost shocking that Ryan O'Reilly was back and in full practice just 10 days after an emergency appendectomy. Dan Bylsma didn't think he'd have his number one center back so soon, "I was pleasantly shocked to know that he's doing that well and that he feels great."

