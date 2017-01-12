Sabres at Hurricanes: Game Preview, N...

Sabres at Hurricanes: Game Preview, Notes, Statistics, How to Watch

Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes Friday, January 13, 2017 - 7:30 pm PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC FOX Sports Carolinas - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan Web and App SB Nation Rival Blog: Die By The Blade The first game of a back to back situation at home for the Hurricanes will feature the pesky Buffalo Sabres in their third and final matchup of the season. The Canes will go for the season sweep as they defeated the Sabres on December 17th in Raleigh and again on December 22nd in Buffalo.

