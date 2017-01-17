Rookie star Laine skates with Jets fo...

Rookie star Laine skates with Jets for first time since suffering concussion

Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine warms up for an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Rookie star Laine skated with the Jets today for the first time since suffering a concussion earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine warms up for an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Rookie star Laine skated with the Jets today for the first time since suffering a concussion earlier this month.

