Recap: Slow second period, bad penalties sink Sabres 4-2 in Tampa

Has the onslaught of injuries to key players derailed an otherwise promising team, or is this a team whose depth is too thin to overcome such injuries? Do they let in goals at unfortunate times because they have weak goaltenders or because they have a weak defense that can't clear the puck? How many times has their penalty kill been this close to killing it off, only to have a bad bounce or pass sink them? Tonight was another example of the enigmatic team that is the Sabres, and it left many of us fans scratching our heads in defeat. The team got off to a fast start tonight, scoring on their first shot just three minutes in thanks to Matt Moulson's ninth goal of the year.

