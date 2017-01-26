NHL All-Star Assignments: Okposo in S...

NHL All-Star Assignments: Okposo in Skills Challenge and Accuracy compeition

The NHL announced the assignments for their All-Star Skills Competition this weekend, and somebody there must think Kyle Okposo has a pretty good shot, because he's competing in not one, but two competitions involving shot accuracy. Okposo will first compete in the Skills Challenge Relay, which is essentially a hockey skills relay race that includes bad angle one-timers as one of its events.

