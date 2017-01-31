Nelson assigned to Rochester
With the Buffalo Sabres now off for the All-Star break this weekend, the team has assigned defenseman Casey Nelson to the Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League. Nelson was called up by the Sabres on Saturday after Jake McCabe exited the lineup with a shoulder injury.
