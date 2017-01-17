Leafsa keep rolling with win over Sab...

Leafsa keep rolling with win over Sabres; Rielly forced to exit with injury

16 hrs ago

Toronto won for the 10th time in the last 13 games, rallying to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night. Leo Komarov, Matt Martin and Auston Matthews scored three goals over nine minutes in the second period to erase a 2-0 first-period deficit.

