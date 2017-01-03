Kyle Okposo heading to the All-Star Game

Kyle Okposo will be the lone Sabres representative at the 2017 All-Star Game, which will be played Jan. 28 and 29 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The forward joined Buffalo in the last offseason as a free agent signing and immediately made an impression on an offensively-challenged side.

