Kings beat Wild, Sabres down Jets

" Tanner Pearson tipped home Alec Martinez's pass for his 11th goal at 3:32 of overtime, sending the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild in the NHL on Saturday. Zach Parise scored the tying power-play goal with 42.1 seconds left in regulation for the Wild, but Pearson ended it with a slick deflection in front of Darcy Kuemper for his fourth goal in six games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.