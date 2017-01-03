Kane caps second-period surge, Sabres beat Flyers 4-1
Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo Sabres goalie Anders Nilsson makes a glove save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Philadelphia Flyers forward Brayden Schenn looks for the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo Sabres' Nicolas Deslauriers lands a punch against Philadelphia Flyers' Brandon Manning during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
