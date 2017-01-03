Kane, Blackhawks beat Sabres 4-3 in overtime
Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman, center, celebrates his goal with Tanner Kero and Niklas Hjalmarsson, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Chicago. less Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman, center, celebrates his goal with Tanner Kero and Niklas Hjalmarsson, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in ... more Buffalo Sabres' Marcus Foligno celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Chicago.
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
