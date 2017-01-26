John Tavares still committed to long-term future in New York despite upheaval
New York Islanders center John Tavares skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Buffalo, N.Y. John Tavares still has no plans of leaving the New York Islanders. Even a rocky season, which led to the recent firing of long-time head coach Jack Capuano, seemingly hasn't changed the long-term outlook or commitment of the club's captain, who can become a first-time unrestricted free agent following the 2017-18 season.
